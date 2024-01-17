Forging documents and smuggling men to bypass checkpoints: new schemes for evaders exposed

Law enforcers uncovered new criminal schemes in which the perpetrators offered conscripts to escape to the EU on the basis of forged documents or bypassing checkpoints.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

One of the illegal schemes was exposed in Zakarpattia region. The members of the criminal group were smuggling men of military age to a neighboring European country through "forest trails". The organizer of the scheme and two of his accomplices, residents of Tyachiv district, were detained last April on an attempt to smuggle 4 evaders abroad.

Also in Zaporizzhia, a dealer was detained who, together with his accomplices, fabricated medical reports of his "clients" regarding the presence of serious diagnoses.

Law enforcement officers prevented more than 40 potential conscripts from being "written off" from the military register under this scheme.

In addition, a fraudulent scheme was blocked, in which the offenders promised men "official" employment abroad or a "place" in a European university in exchange for money. This was supposed to be the basis for unimpeded travel abroad. However, after receiving the deposit, the fraudsters withdrew the funds through front persons and cut off contact with the evaders.

According to operative data, the criminals have been operating since December last year and employed up to 10 people per day.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice, the statement said.

A private entrepreneur was exposed in Odesa for demanding a bribe from a military man for helping his mother to get a disability certificate