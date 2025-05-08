"Opens the way to new defense support" - Svyrydenko revealed details of the mineral agreement

The agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund, which the Verkhovna Rada plans to ratify today, opens the way for new military assistance to Ukraine from the United States. This was announced to journalists by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

It is important that the agreement opens the way for new defense support, as the text stipulates that the United States may make a contribution on its part in the form of military assistance - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the negotiating team managed to ensure that the agreement was equal. "The key principle is that management is carried out 50 to 50, neither party has an advantage and decisions are made by consensus," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"It is very important that we are not talking about debts or loans (in the agreement - ed.). We are talking about investments in the Ukrainian economy," added Svyrydenko.

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Context

On May 1, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on mineral resources.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

• equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

• maintaining control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

• new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

• guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

• consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources.