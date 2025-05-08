"Opens the way to new defense support" - Svyrydenko revealed details of the mineral agreement

$41.450.15
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10501 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24947 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40900 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40626 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55784 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47592 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51618 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44858 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41473 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103969 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Tags
Authors
Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 11646 views

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 7540 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 12035 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

02:39 AM • 10228 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

03:03 AM • 13815 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40917 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 103975 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 107322 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 100335 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 91209 views
Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 34230 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 65996 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 115737 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 111667 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 122315 views
"Opens the way to new defense support" - Svyrydenko revealed details of the mineral agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The agreement paves the way for defense support, as the U.S. can contribute in the form of military aid. The key principle of the agreement is 50-50 governance, with decisions made by consensus.

"Opens the way to new defense support" - Svyrydenko revealed details of the mineral agreement

The agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund, which the Verkhovna Rada plans to ratify today, opens the way for new military assistance to Ukraine from the United States. This was announced to journalists by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

It is important that the agreement opens the way for new defense support, as the text stipulates that the United States may make a contribution on its part in the form of military assistance

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the negotiating team managed to ensure that the agreement was equal. "The key principle is that management is carried out 50 to 50, neither party has an advantage and decisions are made by consensus," the First Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"It is very important that we are not talking about debts or loans (in the agreement - ed.). We are talking about investments in the Ukrainian economy," added Svyrydenko.

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known07.05.25, 21:29 • 40288 views

Context

On May 1, Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on mineral resources.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the agreement is based on five key principles:

• equality: The Fund is created on a 50/50 basis and both parties have equal voting rights;

• maintaining control: Ukraine retains full control over mineral resources, infrastructure and natural resources;

• new investments, not debts: the agreement does not provide for any debt obligations;

• guaranteed investors and buyers: The Fund will invest in projects and guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis;

• consistency with the European integration course: the agreement will not be an obstacle to Ukraine's membership in the EU.

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
