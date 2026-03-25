OpenAI shuts down Sora and ends partnership with Disney
Kyiv • UNN
The company is discontinuing the development of the Sora video generator due to high resource costs. The $1 billion collaboration with Disney is also officially ending.
OpenAI has decided to cease the development of the Sora video generator and terminate its collaboration with Walt Disney. The company explains this by optimizing its product portfolio and reallocating computing resources. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
Sora will cease operations in the coming months – along with a separate application and API for developers. The service allowed users to create short videos based on text prompts and share them in a quasi-social network format.
After its launch in September, the app quickly gained popularity but later lost its position in the App Store. The technology required significant computing resources, which became one of the factors for its closure.
We bid farewell to Sora
Termination of the agreement with Disney
Along with the closure of Sora, OpenAI is ending its partnership with Walt Disney, which was specifically related to this product.
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Under the agreement, Disney planned to license characters, including Mickey Mouse and Cinderella, and invest up to $1 billion through stock warrants.
Company's future plans
CEO Sam Altman stated that the company is focusing on the development of artificial intelligence agents and a new model called Spud.
OpenAI is also working on a unified desktop application that will include ChatGPT, programming tools, and a browser. Some security teams are planned to be reorganized for integration into the development process.
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