OpenAI plans a desktop "super app" with ChatGPT
Kyiv • UNN
OpenAI is developing a desktop application that will combine ChatGPT, Codex, and the Atlas browser. The project will be led by Fiji Simo along with company president Greg Brockman.
OpenAI is developing a desktop application that will combine the ChatGPT chatbot, a programming tool, and a web browser to retain users amid fierce competition from rivals such as Anthropic PBC, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
The single application will combine ChatGPT, Codex, and ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser released by the company last year, according to a source familiar with the situation. It is unclear when the application will be launched. The company will continue to offer its standalone ChatGPT application.
Fiji Simo, CEO of the applications company, will lead the effort to integrate the products into a single application and market it, the source said. OpenAI President Greg Brockman will work with Simo on the product, they added. OpenAI declined to comment.
Addition
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google (Alphabet Inc.), and other developers have introduced a number of AI models in recent years capable of solving increasingly complex tasks — from analyzing company earnings reports to writing code and generating strikingly realistic images and videos.