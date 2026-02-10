$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 8132 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 9690 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 10223 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 14472 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 19288 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 14477 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 21546 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17037 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 27001 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Publications
Exclusives
OpenAI has started testing ads in ChatGPT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

OpenAI has begun placing ads in basic versions of ChatGPT for registered adult users in the US. This is a step to increase revenue amid the company's growing expenses.

OpenAI has started testing ads in ChatGPT

OpenAI has started placing advertisements in the basic versions of its ChatGPT chatbot, betting that users will not be offended by such interruptions, as the company seeks additional revenue amid rising costs. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

"Testing will be conducted among registered adult users on Free and Go plans" in the US, OpenAI announced on Monday. The Go subscription costs $8 in the US.

Only a small percentage of nearly one billion users pay for premium services, which will remain ad-free.

"Ads do not affect the responses ChatGPT provides, and we keep your conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers," the company noted.

Since ChatGPT's launch in 2022, OpenAI's valuation has grown to $500 billion through funding rounds — more than any other private company. Some analysts expect the company could go public with a trillion-dollar valuation.

But the ChatGPT maker is spending money extremely quickly, mostly on the powerful computing resources needed to provide its services.

OpenAI plans to invest in AI-driven drug development in exchange for royalties04.02.26, 02:36 • 3654 views

CEO Sam Altman had previously long expressed a negative attitude towards advertising, fearing that it could cause distrust in ChatGPT's content.

However, his change of stance attracted the attention of competitor Anthropic, which debuted with an advertisement during the Super Bowl weekend, stating that its chatbot Claude would remain ad-free.

In one of the commercials, a man asking the chatbot for advice on how to communicate with his mother receives a sincere recommendation, and the conversation then transitions into an advertising offer for a fictional adult dating site, "Golden Encounters."

ChatGPT developer wants to be a partner in scientific research: what is it about26.01.26, 17:54 • 3439 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
United States