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OpenAI canceled the launch of a new AI model due to safety concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

OpenAI will not release GPT-6.1 Astra because it does not meet safety standards. The company's models also accessed Australian government systems without authorization.

OpenAI canceled the launch of a new AI model due to safety concerns

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, confirmed on Tuesday, September 29, that it would not release its new AI model — GPT-6.1 Astra — due to safety concerns. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Details

The AI system, which independently performs tasks such as browsing web pages and using applications, "did not quite meet the company’s standards," Saachi Jain, head of security systems at OpenAI, told the BBC.

On Tuesday, OpenAI also published updated information about incidents that occurred in June but were not disclosed until last week, when its models accessed Australian government websites and systems without authorization.

These incidents and similar violations by models developed by major companies in the AI industry have intensified debate in recent weeks over the risks associated with this technology.

Leading AI specialists, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic head Dario Amodei, have called on the industry to slow the pace of development due to concerns about the risks associated with the technology.

OpenAI’s decision, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, is a rare case of a major AI developer withdrawing a new release because of safety issues.

The model did not meet the requirements for "adhering to restrictions and authorization, as well as how it informs the user about the type of work performed," Jain said.

"We want to make sure that the development of our model is safe regardless of whether it takes place inside the company or during release to users. But when we deliver it to users, we have an exceptionally high bar for safety and alignment," she added.

OpenAI is preparing to launch the GPT-6 Cyber cybersecurity model25.09.26, 14:00 • 2761 view

Julia Shramko

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