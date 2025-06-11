"Online Entrepreneur's Cabinet" Launched in Ukraine on the "Diia.Business" Platform
Kyiv • UNN
The government is launching an experimental project "Online Entrepreneur's Cabinet" on "Diia.Business". MSMEs will be able to receive personalized support programs for business development.
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching an experimental project to implement and ensure the functioning of an electronic system to support entrepreneurship "Online Entrepreneur's Office", which will operate on "Diia.Business". This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
The "Made in Ukraine" program is working. We are opening new industrial parks. We issue preferential loans and non-refundable grants. We are carrying out large-scale deregulation and digitalization to reduce bureaucracy and simplify business conditions. Today, we are making a decision to create an "Online Entrepreneur's Office" that will operate on "Diia.Business". Small and medium-sized businesses will be able to see personalized support programs and thus expand their own business with the help of the state
Addition
As the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk informed in Telegram, the government approved the proposal of the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Digital Transformation regarding the implementation of an experimental project for two years to implement and ensure the functioning of the electronic system to support entrepreneurship "Online Entrepreneur's Office".
The procedure for the implementation of the experimental project has been approved. It is stipulated that the purpose of the project is to provide business entities with personalized support programs aimed at developing such business entities in the process of their economic activity, by sending relevant proposals to the user's electronic account through the electronic system to support entrepreneurship "Online Entrepreneur's Office" and/or through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services (Diia Portal), in particular, using the mobile application of the Diia Portal (Diia) (if technically possible)
Let us remind you
