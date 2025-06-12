One person injured in air strike on Zaporizhzhia region - OVA

As a result of an air strike on Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured and houses were destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

One person was injured, houses were destroyed, one of them is on fire: the enemy attacked the Huliaipole community. The Russians launched at least four air strikes on Novohryhorivka - Fedorov said.

Recall

During the day of June 11, the occupiers launched 498 strikes on 16 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured.