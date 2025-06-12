$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 12201 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 42332 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 49211 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 30139 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 57562 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 38476 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 57605 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57134 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53420 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61638 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
One person injured in air strike on Zaporizhzhia region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

One person was injured and houses were destroyed in an air strike on Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia. The Russians launched at least four air strikes on Novohryhorivka.

One person injured in air strike on Zaporizhzhia region - OVA

As a result of an air strike on Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured and houses were destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN

Details

One person was injured, houses were destroyed, one of them is on fire: the enemy attacked the Huliaipole community. The Russians launched at least four air strikes on Novohryhorivka

- Fedorov said.

Recall

During the day of June 11, the occupiers launched 498 strikes on 16 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ivan Fedorov
