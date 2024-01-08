One of those wounded in the attack on Kharkiv on January 2 dies in hospital

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on January 2 has increased to three. One of the injured men, who had been in serious condition for a long time, died in hospital. This was reported on Monday by the head of the OVA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, at night, one of the wounded in the shelling of Kharkiv on January 2, a 56-year-old man, who had been in serious condition for a long time, died in hospital - said the head of the OBA.

Addendum

this morning, Russian troops launched at least 4 missile strikes, there is a wounded person, an enterprise and an educational institution were damaged. In addition, the occupiers attacked the town of Zmiiv in Chuhuiv district. Two people were rescued from the rubble of a damaged house, and another woman remains trapped under the rubble.

Recall

On January 2, the Russian armed forces launched a massive missile attack on civilian objects in the central part of Kharkiv. Three missile hits were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Two people were killed and 62 others were wounded.

