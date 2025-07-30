One day left until the IMF lighthouse disruption: the government again failed to appoint Tsyvinsky as director of the BEB - MP

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 8298 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 19994 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 34982 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 29569 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 40360 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 74833 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 43550 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 63954 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 63631 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52683 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.9m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73371 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 118997 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63816 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 45335 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20875 views
Publications
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 1870 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 20905 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide10:22 AM • 63871 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 74833 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 119049 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Kharkiv Oblast
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 10680 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 73416 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 169170 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 219063 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 152525 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

One day left until the IMF lighthouse disruption: the government again failed to appoint Tsyvinsky as director of the BEB - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

The Cabinet of Ministers did not appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as director of the Bureau of Economic Security, which jeopardizes the fulfillment of the IMF program conditions. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the government again violated the law by not appointing the head of the BEB.

One day left until the IMF lighthouse disruption: the government again failed to appoint Tsyvinsky as director of the BEB - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the Bureau of Economic Security, and therefore jeopardizes the fulfillment of the terms of the IMF program, according to which the government was supposed to appoint a new director of the Bureau by the end of July. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Today, at its meeting, the government again violated the law and did not appoint the head of the BEB. There is 1 day left until the IMF beacon is disrupted.

- wrote Zheleznyak.

Addition

On June 24, the competition commission determined the sole candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the winner was Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the NABU detective unit.

On June 30, a submission for the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as BEB director was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Law "On the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine", the Cabinet of Ministers, within 10 days from the date of receipt of the submission from the competition commission with information about the candidate selected based on the results of the competition, appoints the BEB director, who is considered the winner of the competition.

Competition for the position of Director of the BEB: the commission named Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as the winner, the final decision rests with the government24.06.25, 23:16 • 3447 views

In July, the commission for the selection of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the winner of the competition, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, to the position of BEB director.

The BEB Commission received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director09.07.25, 13:25 • 1387 views

On July 23, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky announced that the documents regarding his appointment had been re-sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB23.07.25, 21:29 • 19939 views

It is also worth noting that according to the IMF program, Ukraine was supposed to appoint a new head of the BEB by the end of July 2025.

Recall

In June last year, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for bill No. 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
International Monetary Fund
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine