One day left until the IMF lighthouse disruption: the government again failed to appoint Tsyvinsky as director of the BEB - MP

The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the Bureau of Economic Security, and therefore jeopardizes the fulfillment of the terms of the IMF program, according to which the government was supposed to appoint a new director of the Bureau by the end of July. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Today, at its meeting, the government again violated the law and did not appoint the head of the BEB. There is 1 day left until the IMF beacon is disrupted. - wrote Zheleznyak.

Addition

On June 24, the competition commission determined the sole candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the winner was Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the NABU detective unit.

On June 30, a submission for the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as BEB director was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Law "On the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine", the Cabinet of Ministers, within 10 days from the date of receipt of the submission from the competition commission with information about the candidate selected based on the results of the competition, appoints the BEB director, who is considered the winner of the competition.

Competition for the position of Director of the BEB: the commission named Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as the winner, the final decision rests with the government

In July, the commission for the selection of the director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the winner of the competition, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, to the position of BEB director.

The BEB Commission received a document from the Cabinet of Ministers refusing to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director

On July 23, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky announced that the documents regarding his appointment had been re-sent to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB

It is also worth noting that according to the IMF program, Ukraine was supposed to appoint a new head of the BEB by the end of July 2025.

Recall

In June last year, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for bill No. 10439 on the reboot of the Bureau of Economic Security.