The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit, whom the commission for selecting the director of the BEB of Ukraine recognized as the sole candidate for the position of head of the BEB, announced that documents regarding his appointment were re-sent to the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN reports.

Documents regarding my appointment as director of the BEB are already in the Cabinet of Ministers. I expect a legal and balanced position from the government and the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. - Tsyvinskyi said.

He also published his requests to the Cabinet of Ministers and the official responses received.

An important fact is that no information about security risks has been provided. This means only one thing - they do not exist. If there are no objective obstacles, it is necessary to comply with the law and appoint the winner of the competition. - Tsyvinskyi added.

Recall

The competition commission identified Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit, as the sole candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The government has 10 days to officially appoint him.

The commission for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the winner of the competition, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of director of the BEB.