The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB

A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
05:15 PM • 20060 views
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
04:26 PM • 33873 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 67921 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 51818 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 81925 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 168293 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 148731 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM • 100932 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM • 88976 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
July 23, 06:28 AM • 227265 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAEJuly 23, 09:26 AM • 29615 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for TurkeyJuly 23, 09:33 AM • 73521 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is knownJuly 23, 10:12 AM • 105848 views
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individualsJuly 23, 12:47 PM • 57703 views
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul05:47 PM • 8300 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 67926 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 168294 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 227265 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 258658 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 268202 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Istanbul
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 136286 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 258076 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 345022 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 351716 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 341955 views
Forbes
Dassault Mirage 2000
Mikoyan MiG-29
Sukhoi Su-27
Mi-8

The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6200 views

Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, the sole candidate for the position of director of the BEB, announced the re-submission of documents to the Cabinet of Ministers. He awaits the decision of the government and the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The Cabinet of Ministers has again received documents regarding the appointment of Tsyvinsky to the post of director of the BEB

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit, whom the commission for selecting the director of the BEB of Ukraine recognized as the sole candidate for the position of head of the BEB, announced that documents regarding his appointment were re-sent to the Cabinet of Ministers, UNN reports.

Documents regarding my appointment as director of the BEB are already in the Cabinet of Ministers. I expect a legal and balanced position from the government and the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

- Tsyvinskyi said.

He also published his requests to the Cabinet of Ministers and the official responses received.

An important fact is that no information about security risks has been provided. This means only one thing - they do not exist. If there are no objective obstacles, it is necessary to comply with the law and appoint the winner of the competition.

- Tsyvinskyi added.

Recall

The competition commission identified Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the NABU detective unit, as the sole candidate for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security. The government has 10 days to officially appoint him.

The commission for selecting the director of the Bureau of Economic Security published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the winner of the competition, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, to the position of director of the BEB.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Yulia Svyrydenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Tesla
