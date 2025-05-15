On Vyshyvanka Day, about a thousand couples in Ukraine got married
Kyiv • UNN
On Vyshyvanka Day, 985 couples got married all over Ukraine. The Ministry of Justice called on couples to get married in embroidered shirts and share photos.
Details
The agency called on couples to get married on May 15 in embroidered shirts and share photos with the hashtag #MJ_approved.
The idea of marrying in embroidered shirts resonated in hundreds of hearts — and you turned this initiative into a real celebration of love and the Ukrainian soul. Thank you for participating in the flash mob
The agency shared photos of happy families.