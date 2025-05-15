On Vyshyvanka Day, about a thousand couples in Ukraine got married

$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10916 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15603 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24262 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65595 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87514 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150118 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141421 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281592 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103711 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71893 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 10927 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70354 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160453 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227680 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281600 views
On Vyshyvanka Day, about a thousand couples in Ukraine got married

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

On Vyshyvanka Day, 985 couples got married all over Ukraine. The Ministry of Justice called on couples to get married in embroidered shirts and share photos.

On Vyshyvanka Day, about a thousand couples in Ukraine got married

On Vyshyvanka Day, 985 couples across Ukraine said "yes", UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Justice.

Details

The agency called on couples to get married on May 15 in embroidered shirts and share photos with the hashtag #MJ_approved.

3545 couples got married in Ukraine last week04.05.25, 15:53 • 6468 views

The idea of ​​marrying in embroidered shirts resonated in hundreds of hearts — and you turned this initiative into a real celebration of love and the Ukrainian soul. Thank you for participating in the flash mob 

- the message says.

The agency shared photos of happy families.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ukraine
