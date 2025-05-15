On Vyshyvanka Day, about a thousand couples in Ukraine got married

On Vyshyvanka Day, 985 couples across Ukraine said "yes", UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Justice.

The agency called on couples to get married on May 15 in embroidered shirts and share photos with the hashtag #MJ_approved.

3545 couples got married in Ukraine last week

The idea of ​​marrying in embroidered shirts resonated in hundreds of hearts — and you turned this initiative into a real celebration of love and the Ukrainian soul. Thank you for participating in the flash mob - the message says.

The agency shared photos of happy families.