On the Kyiv–Odesa highway, a minibus crashed into a guardrail: one person was killed and seven were injured

On the Kyiv–Odesa highway, a minibus driver crashed into a guardrail and concrete slabs. As a result of the accident, eight people sustained bodily injuries, one of which was fatal, UNN reports, citing the Odesa region police.

Details

It was preliminarily established that the minibus driver, traveling toward Odesa, lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a guardrail and concrete slabs.

As a result of the road accident, a minibus passenger was killed. The driver and six other passengers were taken to a medical facility with various bodily injuries. The driver will also be tested at the hospital for intoxication.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the accident. The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations is being decided.

In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.