Day of Dignity and Freedom: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians, remembering those who died during the Revolution of Dignity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his compatriots on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, honoring the memory of those who died during the events of the Revolution of Dignity in 2013-2014. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's address on social networks.

Details

Today we remember everyone who, at different times, fought for Ukraine's right to be a free, independent, strong state and who became a symbol of human dignity and justice for the world. - states the President's address.

Zelenskyy noted: with a neighbor like the Russian Federation, protecting one's own dignity, freedom, and independence is an extremely difficult task, but without it, the Ukrainian people cannot be preserved.

Therefore, it is so important that Ukrainians do not give up, defend fundamental things, and thanks to their strength, change the course of history so that Ukraine lives and develops. Thank you to everyone who fights for our state as if for themselves. - Zelenskyy stated.

