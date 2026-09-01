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On the front line, 210 clashes took place over the past day, August 31 — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

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 • 146 views

Russian forces carried out 93 airstrikes and launched 210 attacks. Ukrainian forces eliminated 1,440 occupiers, 4 tanks, and 1,775 drones.

On the front line, 210 clashes took place over the past day, August 31 — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, August 31, there were 210 combat engagements at the front. The enemy launched 93 air strikes, during which it dropped 319 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The invaders also deployed 10,947 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,872 shellings of populated areas and the positions of the Defense Forces.

In the Sumy region, the enemy shelled the populated areas of Mala Korchakivka, Yastrubshchyna, Pysarivka, Kucherivka, Ulanove, and Bachivsk. In addition, the area of the populated locality of Korenok came under an air strike.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one artillery system, three control posts for unmanned aerial vehicles, and one communications hub.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, Ukrainian units repelled 16 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Starytsia and Vovchanski Khutory, as well as toward Chuhunivka, Khatnie, Mala Vovcha, Dovhenke, and Okhrimivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy attacked once toward Hlushkivka.

Attempts to breach the Ukrainian defense were repelled on the Lyman axis, where the occupiers attacked six times near Dibrova and Stavky, as well as toward Novoselivka and Drobysheve.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy carried out two assault operations near Ozerne and toward Kryva Luka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

Twenty attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka axis. The invaders conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka and Illinivka, as well as toward Novoselivka and Pavlivka.

The largest number of assault operations was recorded on the Pokrovsk axis, where our defenders stopped 45 attacks. The enemy was active near Bilytske, Serhiivka, and Udachne, and also conducted assaults toward Sofiivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Dorozhnie, Stepy, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Hannivka, and Dobropillia.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

On the Huliaipole axis, the occupiers attacked six times toward Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, and Tsvitkove.

On the Orikhiv axis, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske axis, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

Russian invader casualties over the past day amounted to 1,440 personnel. In addition, four tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 71 artillery systems, 10 ground robotic systems, 1,775 unmanned aerial vehicles, 412 motor vehicles, two items of special equipment, and one enemy heavy flamethrower system were disabled.

Russia attacked with ballistic and "Zircon" missiles; some of missiles and 187 of 218 drones neutralized01.09.26, 08:50 • 704 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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