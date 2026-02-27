Oleksandr Usyk to defend WBC belt in fight against kickboxer Verhoeven

WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will have his next fight against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in May. The fight will take place in Egypt, Ring Magazine reports, according to UNN.

"Legends will meet where legends were made. On May 23, under the shadow of ancient giants, Oleksandr Usyk will fight Rico Verhoeven near the famous Giza pyramids," the report states.

The fight will take place in Giza, Egypt. The WBC heavyweight title will be on the line.

The 36-year-old Verhoeven has topped the rankings of the world's best heavyweight kickboxers since 2014. He has had one professional boxing match and one MMA fight.

Oleksandr Usyk became number one in The Ring's P4P rankings, and significant changes occurred in the heavyweight division. Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker dropped out of the list.