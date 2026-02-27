$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 10079 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 17266 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 27467 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 30377 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 36257 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 50556 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45098 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38814 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33124 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
Actual
Oleksandr Usyk to defend WBC belt in fight against kickboxer Verhoeven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Oleksandr Usyk will fight Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Giza, Egypt. The WBC heavyweight title will be at stake.

Oleksandr Usyk to defend WBC belt in fight against kickboxer Verhoeven

WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will have his next fight against Dutch kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in May. The fight will take place in Egypt, Ring Magazine reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Legends will meet where legends were made. On May 23, under the shadow of ancient giants, Oleksandr Usyk will fight Rico Verhoeven near the famous Giza pyramids," the report states.

The fight will take place in Giza, Egypt. The WBC heavyweight title will be on the line.

Addition

The 36-year-old Verhoeven has topped the rankings of the world's best heavyweight kickboxers since 2014. He has had one professional boxing match and one MMA fight.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk became number one in The Ring's P4P rankings, and significant changes occurred in the heavyweight division. Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker dropped out of the list.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Giza
Egypt