Oleksandr Martynenko, founder and head of Interfax-Ukraine agency, dies

The founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Oleksandr Martynenko, has died at the age of 64, UNN reports, citing the agency's statement.

"News Agency is deeply saddened to announce the death of the agency's founder and head, Oleksandr Martynenko, in Kyiv on Tuesday," the statement reads.

Oleksandr Martynenko was born on August 22, 1960 in Kharkiv. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics at Kharkiv State University.

He worked as a junior researcher at the Department of National Economy Planning at Kharkiv State University (1987-1990),

as a correspondent, editor of the Orientir Deep newspaper (1990-1992), and editor-in-chief of the Kharkiv News Agency (1992),

President of the Interfax-Ukraine agency (1992-1998),

Deputy Head (1991) and Consultant (2001) of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine (1998-2001);

Since 2003 - General Director of Interfax-Ukraine.

Martynenko was also a member of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting (2002-2003).