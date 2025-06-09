Oleksandr Hudyma won silver at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Austria

Ukrainian cyclist Oleksandr Hudyma became the silver medalist of the Mountain Bike World Cup stage among athletes under 23 in Leogang (Austria). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cycling Federation of Ukraine.

Details

Hudyma won a silver medal in the Youth Mountain Bike World Cup.

Congratulations to the athlete on his outstanding achievement and we wish him further success in the international arena! – stated the Cycling Federation of Ukraine.

Additionally

Oleksandr Hudyma was born in Rivne region. He is a two-time champion of Ukraine in mountain biking in the Olympic cross-country discipline, as well as the 2021 Junior European Champion, a participant in the youth standings of the World and European Championships, a two-time medalist of the youth standings of the Mountain Bike World Cup (cross-country) in 2022 and 2024.

Let us remind you

