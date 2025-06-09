Oleksandr Hudyma won silver at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Austria

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days
11:52 AM • 2630 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 9112 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 50605 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 55457 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 37154 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 41524 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
June 9, 05:45 AM • 88640 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 59643 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 113512 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 146591 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 55383 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 20813 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 33175 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 47577 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16506 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 50607 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 88642 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 78744 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 232883 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199565 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16608 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 21107 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 55461 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 101803 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 124474 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Oleksandr Hudyma won silver at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Austria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Ukrainian cyclist Oleksandr Hudyma won a silver medal at the Mountain Bike World Cup stage among athletes under 23 years old. The competitions were held in Leogang, Austria.

Oleksandr Hudyma won silver at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Austria

Ukrainian cyclist Oleksandr Hudyma became the silver medalist of the Mountain Bike World Cup stage among athletes under 23 in Leogang (Austria). This is reported by UNN with reference to the Cycling Federation of Ukraine.

Details

Hudyma won a silver medal in the Youth Mountain Bike World Cup.

Congratulations to the athlete on his outstanding achievement and we wish him further success in the international arena!

– stated the Cycling Federation of Ukraine.

Additionally

Oleksandr Hudyma was born in Rivne region. He is a two-time champion of Ukraine in mountain biking in the Olympic cross-country discipline, as well as the 2021 Junior European Champion, a participant in the youth standings of the World and European Championships, a two-time medalist of the youth standings of the Mountain Bike World Cup (cross-country) in 2022 and 2024.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiya Onofriychuk won gold at the European Championship in the capital of Estonia, Tallinn. This is Ukraine's first victory in the individual all-around in 28 years.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsNews of the World
Austria
Estonia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9