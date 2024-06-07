Odessa region prepares for the beach season - Kiper

In the near future, a number of beaches will be officially opened in the Odessa region. This was stated in an interview with TSN by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"We are working on this issue. That year, after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, when the water was cleared and environmentalists gave us the go-ahead to let people into the water, in mid-August 6 beaches were launched in Odessa.

The weather was very bad last year, the beaches were open almost until the end of September.

Therefore, this year we will also make a decision on opening beaches. Of the mandatory conditions, this is, of course, a shelter so that nothing explosive comes out of the water, and constant monitoring of beaches - special services will examine the bottom of the sea. After all, we have an enemy nearby who will do anything to harm," he said.

The keeper added that this year Ukrainians will be able to visit the Ukrainian Venice - the city of Vilkovo.

"Not only Odessa-other districts are also exploring the possibility of opening beaches.

Izmail district, for example.

We also want to make excursions around Vilkovo within the limits of what is allowed, so that our people go to health improvement there as well.

There is beautiful nature, there are wonderful fruits, because it is a few degrees warmer there than in Odessa," he says.