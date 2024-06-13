Odesa resident and two Russians get into a fight with shooting in the center of Odesa

In Odesa, police detained three suspects in the shooting incident on French Boulevard - two of them were Russian citizens. This was reported by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports .

It was established that a group of men were having a rest in a restaurant on Frantsuzsky Boulevard. Inside the restaurant, a quarrel arose between them, which escalated into a fight that continued on the restaurant's summer terrace, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that during the conflict, the men threatened each other with knives, and one of them, a 29-year-old Odesa resident, took a smoothbore rifle from his car and fired a shot into the air. The shooter then fled the scene.

The police detained two participants in the conflict, aged 32 and 43, who turned out to be citizens of the Russian Federation. The defendants had already come to the attention of law enforcement agencies and were prosecuted. One of them was wanted for extortion and kidnapping.

A special police operation was launched in the city to track down the third suspect, who fled in a car. He was subsequently detained and his gun was seized.

