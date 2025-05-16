$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105148 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM
Odesa region under drone attack: three injured, infrastructure destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

At night, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with drones, the Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts were the most affected. Three people were injured, houses and cars were damaged.

Odesa region under drone attack: three injured, infrastructure destroyed

Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: three injured and many damages - OVA

The enemy attacked Odesa region with strike drones again at night. The Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts suffered the most damage. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in Telegram, writes UNN.  

Details

As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings and cars. Fires broke out in several places, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Three people were injured. One man, after receiving medical care, continues treatment on an outpatient basis. Another, after a moderate injury, is now in the hospital. A woman was also injured and is in extremely serious condition. Our doctors are fighting for their lives and health.

 - said Kiper.

According to him, emergency services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Recall

A Russian drone hit the house of the director of the Odesa Zoo, Ihor Biliakov, during an attack on Odesa. The owner of the house was not injured, but the property could not be saved.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
