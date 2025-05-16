Odesa region under drone attack: three injured, infrastructure destroyed

Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: three injured and many damages - OVA

The enemy attacked Odesa region with strike drones again at night. The Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts suffered the most damage. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees. This was announced on Monday by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including residential buildings and cars. Fires broke out in several places, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Three people were injured. One man, after receiving medical care, continues treatment on an outpatient basis. Another, after a moderate injury, is now in the hospital. A woman was also injured and is in extremely serious condition. Our doctors are fighting for their lives and health. - said Kiper.

According to him, emergency services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Recall

A Russian drone hit the house of the director of the Odesa Zoo, Ihor Biliakov, during an attack on Odesa. The owner of the house was not injured, but the property could not be saved.