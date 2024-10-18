Odesa region is among the leaders in the eHouse program: Kiper told details of providing Odesa residents with interest-free loans
According to the data of the Odesa Regional State Administration, as of the beginning of October, 636 loans for a total amount of UAH 834 million were issued in the region within the framework of the eOselya program. The region also introduced an initiative to repay interest on loans received by military personnel, police officers, and defense forces at the expense of the regional budget.
In Odesa region, a loan for a newly built home was issued for the first time under the eOselya program. The loan was granted to the director of the kindergarten of the Fontansky village council in Odesa district. The loan amount is UAH 911 thousand. According to the Odesa Regional State Administration, as of the beginning of October, 636 loans totaling UAH 834 million were issued in Odesa region. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the popularity of the program in Odesa region on the air of News.Live, UNN reports .
Odesa region is among the leaders in this program. This is probably because we have introduced the following initiative on our own: all interest on loans received by military personnel, police officers, and defense forces is paid off at the expense of the regional budget. That is: the person who took out the loan pays off the body, and we pay off the interest. To be honest, we didn't think it would work like this and that so many people would be interested in the program. But, as you can see, everything worked out. Today, it is important that people know where they live and feel safe. We help them to do this
Kiper also said that he is in constant dialog with Odesa oblast businesses. Among the topics discussed is the issue of fair mobilization, he said.
We have an ongoing dialog with business. Because today there is no other way. If you do not provide soldiers to support the country's defense capability, other soldiers will come here. We have an ongoing dialog with business because we understand the importance of the economic component. That is why we are in constant dialog to ensure that the mobilization of employees is fair