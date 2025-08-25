Fake news about the murder of a senior lieutenant spread in Odesa - police

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
08:15 AM • 8078 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 24327 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 29109 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 17662 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 29682 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 46080 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 41694 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 38458 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 59128 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 92348 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 18206 views
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 11509 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one day04:31 AM • 8766 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 10620 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 14288 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 24331 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 29113 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 59131 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 92351 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 58909 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Sybiha
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 15892 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 53731 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 38460 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 38706 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 41255 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Ammunition
United States dollar
Pistol

Fake news about the murder of a senior lieutenant spread in Odesa - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Odesa police refute information about the murder of senior lieutenant Ihor Hapenko and his involvement in the beating of a civilian. The officer is on leave, and the man had an epileptic seizure after alcohol.

Fake news about the murder of a senior lieutenant spread in Odesa - police

Telegram channels spread a fake story about the murder of a senior lieutenant in Odesa and his involvement in beating a civilian; the mentioned employee is on vacation, and the man had an epileptic seizure after alcohol, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, writes UNN.

Police refute information regarding the murder of senior police lieutenant Ihor Hapenko in Odesa and his involvement in beating a civilian. We officially inform you: the information spread in Telegram channels about this is not true.

- reported the police.

As reported by the police, "the mentioned police officer is currently on vacation, and he is fine."

"Regarding the civilian man: no illegal actions were committed against him. The citizen actually had an epileptic seizure after consuming alcoholic beverages. A passerby called an ambulance crew for him. Medics confirmed his diagnosis of 'epilepsy,'" the police noted.

"The photos of the police officer with the post have no relation to investigator Ihor Hapenko or other police officers in Odesa region," the police emphasized.

Odesa patrol officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds09.07.25, 23:37 • 2311 views

Julia Shramko

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Telegram
Odesa Oblast
Odesa