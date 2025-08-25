Fake news about the murder of a senior lieutenant spread in Odesa - police
Kyiv • UNN
Odesa police refute information about the murder of senior lieutenant Ihor Hapenko and his involvement in the beating of a civilian. The officer is on leave, and the man had an epileptic seizure after alcohol.
Telegram channels spread a fake story about the murder of a senior lieutenant in Odesa and his involvement in beating a civilian; the mentioned employee is on vacation, and the man had an epileptic seizure after alcohol, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, writes UNN.
Police refute information regarding the murder of senior police lieutenant Ihor Hapenko in Odesa and his involvement in beating a civilian. We officially inform you: the information spread in Telegram channels about this is not true.
As reported by the police, "the mentioned police officer is currently on vacation, and he is fine."
"Regarding the civilian man: no illegal actions were committed against him. The citizen actually had an epileptic seizure after consuming alcoholic beverages. A passerby called an ambulance crew for him. Medics confirmed his diagnosis of 'epilepsy,'" the police noted.
"The photos of the police officer with the post have no relation to investigator Ihor Hapenko or other police officers in Odesa region," the police emphasized.
Odesa patrol officers rescued a dog with gunshot wounds09.07.25, 23:37 • 2311 views