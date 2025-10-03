Odesa eliminates the consequences of the natural disaster: details revealed

In Odesa, the aftermath of the natural disaster that caused deaths and large-scale destruction continues to be eliminated. This was reported by Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, according to UNN.

Details

All rescue, utility, and energy services are working around the clock. Water pumping operations continue at 38 locations in the private sector.

Currently, almost 900 thousand cubic meters of water have been drained, 147 tons of garbage have been removed, and 13 damaged building structures have been dismantled, Kuleba stated.

At the same time, part of the city remains without electricity - energy workers are on site. However, water and gas supply in the city and region are operating normally.

Over 200 Invincibility Points have opened across the region, where people can charge their devices and warm up. Almost 3,000 people and about 660 units of equipment are involved in eliminating the consequences. Additionally, units from other regions have arrived in Odesa. - reported the Vice Prime Minister.

Oleksiy Kuleba also held a coordination meeting with local authorities, the regional administration, the State Emergency Service, and involved services.

Following the meeting, relevant commissions have already begun inspecting the housing stock for further compensation to people.

As of today, almost 800 damaged homes have been recorded - almost 500 apartment buildings and 300 private houses. People continue to report damage. - added Kuleba.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed a full investigation after the deaths of nine people due to bad weather in Odesa, and to prepare a report this week.

October 2 was declared a Day of Mourning in Odesa for those who died during the torrential rains and floods.