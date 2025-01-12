Occupiers stopped issuing coal for heating without a Russian passport - Resistance

The forced process of obtaining Russian passports continues in the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

For example, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the occupiers stopped issuing coal for heating private homes to those who have not received a Russian passport. Coal or compensation can be obtained only if you have a "red paper" - a Russian passport.

For example, on the left bank of the Kherson region, the occupiers stopped issuing coal for heating private homes to those who have not received a Russian passport. Coal or compensation can be obtained only if you have a "red paper" - a Russian passport, - the message says.



Although Russian law does not provide for such requirements, citizens in the occupied territories are also required to give up their Ukrainian passports when they receive a Russian one.

"Thus, the enemy is trying to destroy Ukrainians in the region at the legal level," the Resistance summarized.



Add

On January 1, the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories deprived citizens who refused to obtain a Russian passport of their rights. Without this document, local residents can no longer receive any assistance, including preferential medicines that were previously available to people with cardiovascular diseases, asthmatics, and diabetics.

In addition, the purchase of medicines has become possible only at one's own expense, but it is almost impossible to find the necessary drugs, and their prices are 2-3 times higher than the market price. The occupiers are not only depriving people of the right to assistance, but also creating an artificial shortage, forcing Ukrainians to accept the enemy's passport.

