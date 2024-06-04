Occupiers spread misinformation about "provocation to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy is spreading disinformation about a planned provocation aimed at faking the death of civilians in Kherson, while they themselves pose a real threat to the city, terrorizing civilians and attacking civilian objects for more than a year.
The terrorist state is spreading information about a" provocation to stage the death of civilians " in Kherson. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
Hostile media are once again spreading information about an alleged "planned provocation to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson.
However, the real threat to the city is the occupiers, who have been terrorizing the city for a year and a half, attacking civilians and civilian objects.
Dear residents of Kherson, please do not move around the streets unless absolutely necessary in the near future. And be sure to respond to air alarms
