Occupiers spread misinformation about "provocation to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9107 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86061 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146411 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241192 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220545 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111769 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 43975 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 62834 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107689 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 65248 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241192 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220545 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 207006 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 233017 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220108 views
06:49 PM • 9107 views
05:32 PM • 16060 views
04:47 PM • 22805 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107689 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111769 views
Occupiers spread misinformation about "provocation to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100113 views

The enemy is spreading disinformation about a planned provocation aimed at faking the death of civilians in Kherson, while they themselves pose a real threat to the city, terrorizing civilians and attacking civilian objects for more than a year.

The terrorist state is spreading information about a" provocation to stage the death of civilians " in Kherson. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Hostile media are once again spreading information about an alleged "planned provocation to stage the death of civilians" in Kherson.

However, the real threat to the city is the occupiers, who have been terrorizing the city for a year and a half, attacking civilians and civilian objects.

Dear residents of Kherson, please do not move around the streets unless absolutely necessary in the near future. And be sure to respond to air alarms

- stated Alexander Prokudin.

Raped a minor: a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces is suspected of violence in the territory of Kherson region03.06.24, 18:28 • 25098 views

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
khersonKherson

