Raped a minor: a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces is suspected of violence in the territory of Kherson region

Suspicion was reported to a Russian soldier - according to the investigation, the defendant, threatening with a weapon, detained a minor girl in one of the settlements of the Kherson region, took her to a household and raped her. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Office of the prosecutor general.

According to the investigation, a serviceman of the Russian army, in prior agreement with another military man of the Russian Federation, threatened a minor girl with a weapon. She was taken to one of the households in the city, where she was later raped. The main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine continues.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's office, a serviceman of the 126th separate coastal defense brigade of the Russian Federation was identified and reported suspected of violating the laws and customs of War (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

