Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kiev: the court extended the arrest of an employee of the UDO

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5205 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 83720 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240890 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163894 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111499 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42327 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61133 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107399 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62880 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232901 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220002 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 5152 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107399 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111499 views
Actual
Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kiev: the court extended the arrest of an employee of the UDO

Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kiev: the court extended the arrest of an employee of the UDO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21739 views

The court extended the term of detention of an employee of the State Security Department accused of murdering a teenager at the Kiev funicular station until August 1.

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention until August 1 of an employee of the State Security Department, who is accused of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev. About it UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Shevchenko District Court of Kiev today, June 3, extended the measure of restraint for an employee of the State Security Department, who is accused of murdering a teenager at the station of the capital's funicular. He will be held in custody until August 1 without the right to bail.,

- the message says.

Details

It is reported that the prosecution asked the court to extend the employee of the State Security Department's detention without the right to bail. According to the prosecutor, if the court appoints an alternative preventive measure, the accused may hide from the investigation.

When a person faces life expectancy, they have nothing to lose, so the risks are clear. And justified,

- said the lawyer of the injured party Alexander Panchenko.

The lawyer of the accused Dmitry Zamnitsky said that they are against the extension of the arrest, because they believe that this is an unfounded accusation.

We are against (extending the arrest - ed.), because we believe that this is an unfounded accusation. He is not convicted, has not been brought (to criminal responsibility - Ed.). Has a place of residence, is married. And the risks are only far-fetched, only it is noted that it can escape,

Zamnitsky emphasized.

The accused employee of the Ugo faces life in prison. Representatives of the family of the deceased Maxim Materukhin will insist on the most severe punishment.

It is also reported that classmates and friends of the deceased gathered near the courthouse today. They brought posters with photos of the guy and captions, in particular "killer behind bars", "Kosov - killer", "for Max - to the end!". Maxim's mother and grandfather also came with a photo of their son.

Addition

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kiev.

According to the Smena football school, the deceased was their 16-year-old pupil.

The state Bureau of Investigation reported that a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station in Kiev, pleads not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk court sent a law enforcement officer into custody, without the right to pay bail until June 5, 2024.

On May 29, it was reported that an indictment was submitted to the court against an employee of the State Security Department, who is suspected of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev.

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv reportedthat it will hold today the first hearing against an employee of the State Security Department , who is suspected of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising