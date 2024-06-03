Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kiev: the court extended the arrest of an employee of the UDO

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention until August 1 of an employee of the State Security Department, who is accused of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev. About it UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Shevchenko District Court of Kiev today, June 3, extended the measure of restraint for an employee of the State Security Department, who is accused of murdering a teenager at the station of the capital's funicular. He will be held in custody until August 1 without the right to bail., - the message says.

It is reported that the prosecution asked the court to extend the employee of the State Security Department's detention without the right to bail. According to the prosecutor, if the court appoints an alternative preventive measure, the accused may hide from the investigation.

When a person faces life expectancy, they have nothing to lose, so the risks are clear. And justified, - said the lawyer of the injured party Alexander Panchenko.

The lawyer of the accused Dmitry Zamnitsky said that they are against the extension of the arrest, because they believe that this is an unfounded accusation.

We are against (extending the arrest - ed.), because we believe that this is an unfounded accusation. He is not convicted, has not been brought (to criminal responsibility - Ed.). Has a place of residence, is married. And the risks are only far-fetched, only it is noted that it can escape, Zamnitsky emphasized.

The accused employee of the Ugo faces life in prison. Representatives of the family of the deceased Maxim Materukhin will insist on the most severe punishment.

It is also reported that classmates and friends of the deceased gathered near the courthouse today. They brought posters with photos of the guy and captions, in particular "killer behind bars", "Kosov - killer", "for Max - to the end!". Maxim's mother and grandfather also came with a photo of their son.

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was notified of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kiev.

According to the Smena football school, the deceased was their 16-year-old pupil.

The state Bureau of Investigation reported that a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station in Kiev, pleads not guilty.

On April 9, the Pechersk court sent a law enforcement officer into custody, without the right to pay bail until June 5, 2024.

On May 29, it was reported that an indictment was submitted to the court against an employee of the State Security Department, who is suspected of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev.

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv reportedthat it will hold today the first hearing against an employee of the State Security Department , who is suspected of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev.