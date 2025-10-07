Occupiers plan to ban real estate activities in TOT - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russians are preparing to ban real estate activities in the temporarily occupied territories. This will allow them to strengthen control over the local population and track the use of housing.
Details
The Russians have invented a new way to control residents of the TOT. They are preparing to ban real estate activities, transferring all housing accounting functions to the occupation administrations
They also added that in this way, Russian invaders are trying to track the use of apartments and houses, as well as the real place of residence of people.
This is another element in the system of total control and repression that the occupiers are building in the captured lands
Addition
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children began to be Russified. In older kindergarten groups, "language development" classes were introduced, where Russian is taught and Ukrainian words are displaced.
The government of the Russian Federation is launching a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that help the occupier's army.
At the initiative of (Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - ed.) Mishustin, educational institutions that support the war against Ukraine will receive rewards