Occupiers plan to ban real estate activities in TOT - CNS

Russian invaders are planning to ban real estate activities in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, they seek to strengthen control over the local population, writes UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Details

The Russians have invented a new way to control residents of the TOT. They are preparing to ban real estate activities, transferring all housing accounting functions to the occupation administrations - reported the CNS.

They also added that in this way, Russian invaders are trying to track the use of apartments and houses, as well as the real place of residence of people.

This is another element in the system of total control and repression that the occupiers are building in the captured lands - noted the CNS.

Addition

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children began to be Russified. In older kindergarten groups, "language development" classes were introduced, where Russian is taught and Ukrainian words are displaced.

The government of the Russian Federation is launching a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that help the occupier's army.