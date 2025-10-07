Occupiers plan to ban real estate activities in TOT - CNS

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 4216 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10145 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12760 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35642 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41980 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70756 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58787 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56448 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103112 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36750 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
79%
753mm
Popular news
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 28513 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 15427 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico08:41 AM • 6838 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6358 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35619 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 53618 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 62865 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 103097 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 202587 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykola Tyshchenko
Andriy Pyshnyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6748 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 24284 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 77222 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 72790 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 147761 views
Actual
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Occupiers plan to ban real estate activities in TOT - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Russians are preparing to ban real estate activities in the temporarily occupied territories. This will allow them to strengthen control over the local population and track the use of housing.

Occupiers plan to ban real estate activities in TOT - CNS

Russian invaders are planning to ban real estate activities in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, they seek to strengthen control over the local population, writes UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Details

The Russians have invented a new way to control residents of the TOT. They are preparing to ban real estate activities, transferring all housing accounting functions to the occupation administrations

 - reported the CNS.

They also added that in this way, Russian invaders are trying to track the use of apartments and houses, as well as the real place of residence of people.

This is another element in the system of total control and repression that the occupiers are building in the captured lands 

- noted the CNS.

Addition

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children began to be Russified. In older kindergarten groups, "language development" classes were introduced, where Russian is taught and Ukrainian words are displaced.

The government of the Russian Federation is launching a system of "incentives" for schools, colleges, and universities that help the occupier's army.

At the initiative of (Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - ed.) Mishustin, educational institutions that support the war against Ukraine will receive rewards

- the message says.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in UkraineReal Estate
Ukraine