Occupiers launched over 8,000 drones and hundreds of aerial bombs in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, 61 combat engagements took place at the front. On March 20, the enemy launched 82 air strikes, dropping 263 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy also used 8107 kamikaze drones and carried out 3777 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 83 with multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Esman, Sumy region; Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Krynychne, Hirke, Kopani, Trudove, Novoukrainka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivska, Zalyvne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Kherson region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 7 areas of concentration of manpower and 2 control points for enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy assaults over the past day, the enemy launched 7 air strikes using 17 aerial bombs, and carried out 108 shellings, 16 of which were with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 7 times near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked once. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense near Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 32 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and Biliakivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times, in the areas of Ternove, Krasnohirske, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1240 personnel. The enemy also lost one tank, 8 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, one helicopter, 1781 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 144 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 21, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea.