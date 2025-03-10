Occupiers in the direction of Novenke in Sumy region are trying to create a zone of aggressive hostilities - Demchenko
Russian occupiers are trying to establish themselves in the area of Novenke in Sumy region, sending small assault groups. The defense forces are countering the enemy with artillery and drones, preventing the expansion of the combat zone.
In the direction of Novenke in Sumy region, Russian occupiers are trying to create a zone of aggressive hostilities on the territory of Ukraine and establish themselves there. This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Monday, as reported by UNN.
Our task is to prevent the enemy from advancing across the state border. We are recording that in the direction of Novenke, the enemy is trying to create such a zone of aggressive hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, trying to establish themselves there. These are small assault groups, but groups of several individuals are trying to enter our territory in order to accumulate and further advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, in particular to cut off logistical routes.
Therefore, according to him, the Defense Forces are using, among other things, artillery to strike the enemy.
"Our units, using artillery, mortar calculations, and reconnaissance-strike unmanned aerial vehicle units, are striking the enemy in this direction in order to destroy them as much as possible, not allowing them to accumulate and not allowing them to expand the zone of hostilities," - said Demchenko.
Supplement
The spokesperson of the OTG "Siversk" Vadym Mysnyk reported that the infantry units of the invaders are trying to test the strength of the Ukrainian defense on the border of Sumy region.
On March 9, the chief sergeant of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" Oleg Chaus reported that the Ukrainian military forces are fighting against assault groups of the Russian Federation - the enemy is trying to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Overall, the enemy outnumbers the Ukrainian forces, and in addition, Russia is trying to control the route to the Sudzhansk territory with FPV drones, he noted.