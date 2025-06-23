Occupiers destroyed an educational institution in Odesa region: people may be under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
On June 23, Russian occupiers struck Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with a ballistic missile, destroying a local educational institution. Adults from the teaching staff may be under the rubble.
On Monday, June 23, Russian occupiers struck the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa oblast, with a ballistic missile, destroying an educational institution. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.
Details
The Russians destroyed a local educational institution. People from the teaching staff might be under the rubble. Fortunately, the children were on vacation and were not at the institution
He added that work to eliminate the consequences and search for the missing is already underway.
Recall
