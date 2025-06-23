Occupiers destroyed an educational institution in Odesa region: people may be under the rubble

On Monday, June 23, Russian occupiers struck the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa oblast, with a ballistic missile, destroying an educational institution. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Details

The Russians destroyed a local educational institution. People from the teaching staff might be under the rubble. Fortunately, the children were on vacation and were not at the institution – wrote Kiper.

He added that work to eliminate the consequences and search for the missing is already underway.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, the number of injured in the capital increased to 34 people.