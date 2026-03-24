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Occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP loses power from Dniprovska line - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2200 views

The occupied ZNPP is left with a single backup power transmission line after the main one was disconnected. Rafael Grossi is negotiating repairs to the damage.

Occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP loses power from Dniprovska line - IAEA

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has once again lost connection to one of its two power lines – the 750 kV "Dnipro" line, remaining on a single backup line, the 330 kV "Ferroalloy-1" line, which was restored less than three weeks ago. This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), writes UNN.

"Today, the Ukrainian ZNPP lost connection to the 750 kV 'Dnipro' power line, remaining dependent on a single backup external power supply line," the report states.

Today, the Ukrainian ZNPP lost connection to the 750 kV "Dnipro" power line, remaining dependent on a single backup external power supply line

the report says.

It notes that the agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, is initiating negotiations with both sides on establishing a local ceasefire to carry out repairs to the damaged line.

Recall

The 330 kV "Ferroalloy-1" power line was connected to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after repair work. This strengthens the nuclear safety of the plant, which now has two available power lines.

Olga Rozgon

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