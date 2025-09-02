Occupied Mariupol meets "cotton": a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol, causing a fire in the village of Moryakiv. According to preliminary information, an arrival and the operation of Russian air defense were recorded.
Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol, and a fire broke out, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel "Mariupol. Resistance".
... Mariupol welcomes cotton. The settlement of Sailors is burning
According to preliminary information, there was an "arrival".
Arrival + Russian air defense. Standard doublet. Primorsky district... Specific consequences - later... And firefighters are not in a hurry because there are questions about water
Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council26.06.25, 14:53 • 4082 views