Occupied Mariupol meets "cotton": a fire broke out

Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol, and a fire broke out, UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel "Mariupol. Resistance".

... Mariupol welcomes cotton. The settlement of Sailors is burning - the message says.

According to preliminary information, there was an "arrival".

Arrival + Russian air defense. Standard doublet. Primorsky district... Specific consequences - later... And firefighters are not in a hurry because there are questions about water - the message says.

Occupants have intensified the work of the Mariupol port for the transportation of military cargo - City Council