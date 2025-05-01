Occupants withdrew a missile carrier with "Calibers" from the Black Sea: details from the Ukrainian Navy

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 9508 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 7918 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 45998 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 132516 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 163760 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 258945 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 119435 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 249118 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173224 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120033 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3.6m/s
43%
750 mm
Popular news

Pro-Kremlin singer Valeriya sang against the backdrop of a bombed-out city. The Ministry of Culture stated that they would contact the SBU

April 30, 08:02 PM • 10806 views

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 9510 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 12886 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

11:12 PM • 5726 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

11:45 PM • 9410 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 9508 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 73926 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 118867 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 152376 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 258945 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 34028 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 42159 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 34695 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 85951 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 134736 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Occupants withdrew a missile carrier with "Calibers" from the Black Sea: details from the Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2478 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There is 1 enemy ship with "Caliber" cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.

Occupants withdrew a missile carrier with "Calibers" from the Black Sea: details from the Ukrainian Navy

The occupiers have withdrawn a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board from the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 01.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 2 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 6 vessels, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait

- the statement reads

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Changes in the training of snipers and shooters will be implemented in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details from Syrskyi28.04.25, 14:29 • 2749 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent
$60.96
Bitcoin
$94,780.80
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,236.89
Ethereum
$1,807.76