Occupants withdrew a missile carrier with "Calibers" from the Black Sea: details from the Ukrainian Navy

The occupiers have withdrawn a missile carrier with "Calibers" on board from the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 01.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.

At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. At the same time, there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 2 vessels, 1 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 6 vessels, 2 of which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait - the statement reads

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ceasefire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Changes in the training of snipers and shooters will be implemented in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details from Syrskyi