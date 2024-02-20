Occupants' shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyno: criminal proceedings initiated

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Tuesday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizzhya Regional Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were initiated over violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the OGP said in a statement.

As noted, on February 20, a video of the execution of three Ukrainian defenders taken prisoner by the Russian army was posted online.

According to law enforcement officers, the incident took place on February 18, 2024, near the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

"The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as a serious international crime," the OGP said.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian military during the offensive on the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region, captured part of a large stronghold and shot Ukrainian soldiers.