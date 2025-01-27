Occupants made 77 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector: where else is the frontline hot

Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements took place at the front. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the aggressor carried out 77 assault and offensive actions, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

"Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 20 air strikes using 43 combat aircraft, more than 820 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons," the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, he tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried six times to force our units out of their positions near Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova. One battle is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Liman sector, trying to advance in the directions of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Kolodyazi. Our defenders have already repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora, all the engagements are over.

The enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk sector in the area of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 77 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Baranivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Sixty-five attacks in the area have been repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and twelve more are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled eight attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka. The enemy launched an air strike with UAVs on Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Novodanylivka and in the direction of Orikhiv, while at the same time launching an air strike near Stepnohirsk.

Three times without success, the invaders' troops tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Thirteen combat engagements took place today in the Kursk sector, one of which is still ongoing. During the day, the enemy made 222 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 19 air strikes, and dropped 25 guided bombs.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipil sector since the beginning of the day, the General Staff summarized.

Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses