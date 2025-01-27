Occupants made 77 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector: where else is the frontline hot

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67412 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89568 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106291 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109332 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129176 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133659 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103714 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101961 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117292 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51975 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111831 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18965 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 23162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Occupants made 77 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector: where else is the frontline hot

Occupants made 77 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector: where else is the frontline hot

 • 28221 views

Over the last day, 148 combat engagements took place, the enemy conducted 20 air strikes and over 820 attacks with kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy conducted 77 assault operations.

Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements took place at the front. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the aggressor carried out 77 assault and offensive actions, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

"Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 20 air strikes using 43 combat aircraft, more than 820 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired over 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons," the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, he tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried six times to force our units out of their positions near Pishchane, Kutkivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova. One battle is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Liman sector, trying to advance in the directions of Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Terny, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Kolodyazi. Our defenders have already repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Siverskyi sector, our troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyno and Bila Hora, all the engagements are over.

The enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk sector in the area of Toretsk, Krymske, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 77 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Baranivka, Promin, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. Sixty-five attacks in the area have been repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and twelve more are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled eight attacks in the areas of Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka. The enemy launched an air strike with UAVs on Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Novodanylivka and in the direction of Orikhiv, while at the same time launching an air strike near Stepnohirsk.

Three times without success, the invaders' troops tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Thirteen combat engagements took place today in the Kursk sector, one of which is still ongoing. During the day, the enemy made 222 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 19 air strikes, and dropped 25 guided bombs.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipil sector since the beginning of the day, the General Staff summarized.

Plus 1430 occupants and more than 150 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses27.01.25, 08:03 • 28816 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

