Occupants made 46 attacks in Sumy region: one resident wounded in mortar attacks

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77027 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106254 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249808 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173975 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165240 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32282 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41614 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35824 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60202 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54229 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249808 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225608 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211759 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237514 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224342 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76984 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60168 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112815 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113718 views
Occupants made 46 attacks in Sumy region: one resident wounded in mortar attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37431 views

russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 46 times, causing 284 explosions and injuring a resident of the Esman community.

During the day, russians fired 46 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A resident of one community was wounded as a result of mortar shelling. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the occupiers conducted 46 attacks on the border areas and in the settlements of Sumy region, which resulted in 284 explosions. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyno-Bud communities were attacked.

Situation in the communities:

Krasnopilska: the enemy used mortars (13 explosions), dropped explosive devices from a UAV (6 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions).

Esmanska: subjected to mortar shelling (19 explosions), small arms fire and artillery shelling (25 explosions). A resident of the community was wounded as a result of one of the mortar attacks.

Novoslobidsk: mortar shelling (22 explosions), artillery (27 explosions) and multiple rocket launchers (16 explosions) were recorded.

Bilopilska: enemy troops fired from artillery (43 explosions), AGS grenade launchers (30 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska: 17 mines were dropped on its territory.

Velykopysarivska: it came under artillery shelling (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Mykolaivska: came under artillery fire (4 explosions).

Yunakivska: artillery shelling was recorded (7 explosions).

Shalyhinska: the enemy army dropped 14 mines on the territory of the community, and artillery shelling (24 explosions) was recorded.

Khotynska: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).

Sumy region: Forecasters warn of a high level of fire danger18.05.24, 21:44 • 37828 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

