Occupants made 46 attacks in Sumy region: one resident wounded in mortar attacks

During the day, russians fired 46 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A resident of one community was wounded as a result of mortar shelling. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the occupiers conducted 46 attacks on the border areas and in the settlements of Sumy region, which resulted in 284 explosions. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyno-Bud communities were attacked.

Situation in the communities:

Krasnopilska: the enemy used mortars (13 explosions), dropped explosive devices from a UAV (6 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (2 explosions).

Esmanska: subjected to mortar shelling (19 explosions), small arms fire and artillery shelling (25 explosions). A resident of the community was wounded as a result of one of the mortar attacks.

Novoslobidsk: mortar shelling (22 explosions), artillery (27 explosions) and multiple rocket launchers (16 explosions) were recorded.

Bilopilska: enemy troops fired from artillery (43 explosions), AGS grenade launchers (30 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska: 17 mines were dropped on its territory.

Velykopysarivska: it came under artillery shelling (6 explosions) and mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Mykolaivska: came under artillery fire (4 explosions).

Yunakivska: artillery shelling was recorded (7 explosions).

Shalyhinska: the enemy army dropped 14 mines on the territory of the community, and artillery shelling (24 explosions) was recorded.

Khotynska: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).

