Occupants drank their own urine to survive: prisoners told about their service in the Russian army

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10929 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53030 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76946 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77934 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101215 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113085 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116726 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153764 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90932 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58607 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26874 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88139 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48514 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118095 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144370 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176680 views
Actual people
Actual places
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 48514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88139 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134424 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136333 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164559 views
Occupants drank their own urine to survive: prisoners told about their service in the Russian army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33941 views

The captured occupants told about the terrible conditions of service in the Russian army, where they had to drink their own urine due to the lack of water. The military also confirmed the facts of cruel punishment by the command for disobedience.

A captured Russian soldier admitted that due to the terrible conditions of service in the Russian army, they had to drink their own urine. The full video of the conversation with the captured Russians was published on Channel 4 of the Rubizh operational brigade, UNN reports.

According to the occupiers, the unit has virtually no supplies, and the command leaves the soldiers to their own devices even in critical situations.

The prisoners said that in addition to the lack of food, there is an atmosphere of fear in their army: commanders do not stop at cruel punishments, including shooting in the knees or execution on the spot for refusing to go on the attack.

One of the prisoners shared the details of his “combat experience” and said that he wanted to escape from the unit because he realized that the leadership did not care. “Because no one got in touch,” the occupant said.

According to him, the unit was under attack, and he decided to surrender because he felt that no one would come to their aid.

They stayed at the position for four days. At first, they ate what they had with them: sausages, bars and water. However, on the second day, the water ran out, and the Russian soldiers resorted to extreme measures.

Then we drank our own... urine. I drank for one day, my companion - for two. There was no connection, no water. Because we were drinking urine, our minds became so cloudy that we no longer understood what to do. We decided to just go out and see who we could find for luck

- the occupier admitted. 

He said that they tried to leave their positions, relying on luck. His partner got lost in the darkness. 

He had a map, and I was lost without a map. They started shooting at me, I fell to the ground, looked for a hole and got into it. They hit me with everything they had. First, I got wounded in the leg and pretended to be dead, but it didn't help. Then a mortar hit my other leg, fortunately, it didn't tear it off...

 - said the occupier. 

The prisoners also confirmed that brutal methods of coercion prevail in the units of the Russian army. Commanders shoot their subordinates or execute them on the spot for refusing to go on the attack.

Ukraine is open to talks with South Korea on the possible transfer of two captured North Korean soldierswho were taken prisoner in the Kursk region in January. 

Yulia Havryliuk

War
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising