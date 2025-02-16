Occupants drank their own urine to survive: prisoners told about their service in the Russian army

A captured Russian soldier admitted that due to the terrible conditions of service in the Russian army, they had to drink their own urine. The full video of the conversation with the captured Russians was published on Channel 4 of the Rubizh operational brigade, UNN reports.

According to the occupiers, the unit has virtually no supplies, and the command leaves the soldiers to their own devices even in critical situations.

The prisoners said that in addition to the lack of food, there is an atmosphere of fear in their army: commanders do not stop at cruel punishments, including shooting in the knees or execution on the spot for refusing to go on the attack.

One of the prisoners shared the details of his “combat experience” and said that he wanted to escape from the unit because he realized that the leadership did not care. “Because no one got in touch,” the occupant said.

According to him, the unit was under attack, and he decided to surrender because he felt that no one would come to their aid.

They stayed at the position for four days. At first, they ate what they had with them: sausages, bars and water. However, on the second day, the water ran out, and the Russian soldiers resorted to extreme measures.

Then we drank our own... urine. I drank for one day, my companion - for two. There was no connection, no water. Because we were drinking urine, our minds became so cloudy that we no longer understood what to do. We decided to just go out and see who we could find for luck - the occupier admitted.

He said that they tried to leave their positions, relying on luck. His partner got lost in the darkness.

He had a map, and I was lost without a map. They started shooting at me, I fell to the ground, looked for a hole and got into it. They hit me with everything they had. First, I got wounded in the leg and pretended to be dead, but it didn't help. Then a mortar hit my other leg, fortunately, it didn't tear it off... - said the occupier.

The prisoners also confirmed that brutal methods of coercion prevail in the units of the Russian army. Commanders shoot their subordinates or execute them on the spot for refusing to go on the attack.

Recall

