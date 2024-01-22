In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation administration does not pay salaries to miners. There is a significant shortage of personnel at the mines, according to the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, debts to miners are growing, and the shortage of personnel at the mines is 40%.

As a result, the mines are not meeting production targets and are on the verge of closure, the CNS said.

This is yet another indication of what Russia brings to the TOT, namely poverty, crisis and propaganda about "improvement" - the National Resistance Center said in a statement.

