In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are creating propaganda groups of pensioners, similar to those of Putin's "detachments" in Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Center, the first such center was established in the temporarily occupied Enerhodar. First of all, the pensioners will tell the local media how badly they lived under Ukraine.

As the presidential elections scheduled for March in Russia approach, these individuals will be campaigning for Putin. For participating in such propaganda circles, pensioners will be given additional food packages and medicines.

In this way, the Kremlin is trying to mobilize a generation that still remembers what the Soviet Komsomol was and is most nostalgic for the USSR. It is they who will tell the residents of the TOT what a "great future" the "supreme leader" from the Kremlin will build for them. By doing so, they will try to convince both the younger generation, which is neutral to the Russian occupation, and assure the Russian citizenry of the correctness of the actions of the occupation forces The Resistance Center writes.

