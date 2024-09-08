Occupants conduct air strike on hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region

On September 7, at about 21:50, the occupiers attacked a hotel in the city of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by Suspilne Donbas, according to UNN.

Details

According to Volodymyr Proskunin, deputy head of Mykolaiv city military administration of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, the attack on the city was carried out with the help of air bombs. Currently, search operations and debris removal are underway at the scene. Rescuers are working to find two people who are likely trapped in the rubble.

Information about the victims and the exact consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

