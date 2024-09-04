Water pipeline repair completed in Donetsk region: water supply will be restored within 24 hours

On Wednesday, September 4, the repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System was completed in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

The repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System has been completed. Experts have already started filling it with water - Filashkin writes.

According to him, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be restored in full within 24 hours.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Donetsk region water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka was reduced due to repairs on the Second Donetsk Water Supply System.