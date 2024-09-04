ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Water pipeline repair completed in Donetsk region: water supply will be restored within 24 hours

Water pipeline repair completed in Donetsk region: water supply will be restored within 24 hours

Kyiv

 24157 views

Vadim Filashkin, Head of RMA, announced the completion of the repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System. Water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be restored in full within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, September 4, the repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System was completed in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

The repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System has been completed. Experts have already started filling it with water

- Filashkin writes. 

According to him, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be restored in full within 24 hours.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Donetsk region water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka was reduced due to repairs on the Second Donetsk Water Supply System.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

