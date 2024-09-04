Water pipeline repair completed in Donetsk region: water supply will be restored within 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
Vadim Filashkin, Head of RMA, announced the completion of the repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System. Water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be restored in full within 24 hours.
On Wednesday, September 4, the repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System was completed in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
The repair of the Second Donetsk Water Supply System has been completed. Experts have already started filling it with water
According to him, water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be restored in full within 24 hours.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that in Donetsk region water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka was reduced due to repairs on the Second Donetsk Water Supply System.