Occupants concentrated around Krynky in Kherson region - Humeniuk

Occupants concentrated around Krynky in Kherson region - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31616 views

Russian troops are concentrating attacks around Krynky to push Ukrainian troops out, according to Natalia Humeniuk. There are only a few surviving houses left from the fighting and shelling.

In the Kherson region, Russians have concentrated their efforts around the village of Krynky, trying to drive out Ukrainian units of the Armed Forces. This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Now the enemy is really trying to concentrate its efforts around Krynky. This is where our combat work to consolidate and expand the bridgehead continues, and the enemy is trying to drive our units out. There are virtually no surviving buildings there, and the artillery of both sides is working directly. In addition, the enemy bombed this area very heavily

- Natalia Humeniuk said.

Addendum

According to Humeniuk, it is difficult to call specific settlements the epicenter of hostilities because the front line and the line of direct contact with the enemy are quite mobile.

However, it is known that there are still civilians in dangerous areas on the left bank of the Kherson region. Currently, it is about 10 thousand people.

Defense Forces continue measures to expand foothold in Kherson sector - General Staff13.01.24, 10:11 • 32834 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

