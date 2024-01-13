ukenru
Defense Forces continue measures to expand foothold in Kherson sector - General Staff

Defense Forces continue measures to expand foothold in Kherson sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32831 views

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. At the same time, the occupiers carried out 9 unsuccessful assault operations over the past day. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assault actions

- the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that at the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Addendum

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humenyu, reported that the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are managing to hold their positions and continue to expand the bridgehead in Krynky.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

