The occupiers of the temporarily occupied districts of Luhansk region have begun the process of closing and/or merging a number of schools due to the demographic crisis and lack of a sufficient number of school-age children, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

As noted by Resistance, the closure and/or merger of schools is part of another Russian "national project," and in fact more and more people are trying to leave the TOT.

In TOT, enemy deploys personnel in residential areas under the guise of civilians - Resistance

Russian propaganda can talk a lot about the "happy and turbulent life" under the tricolor, but their decisions and actions show the real state of affairs. There are fewer and fewer children, fewer and fewer teachers, fewer and fewer people willing to move from the regions of the Russian Federation to the TOT of Ukraine - the message says.

According to the Center, the occupiers have planned to unite sparsely populated schools, and some schools will be merged with kindergartens to justify their existence.

There is also a staffing problem in the region, which further complicates the educational process. In addition, parents refuse to send their children to schools that teach the Russian propaganda program, Sprotyv summarized.

In Luhansk region, the enemy deprives people with disabilities of housing for lack of Russian passports - resistance