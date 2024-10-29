Occupants carried out 104 attacks at the front: where is the hottest spot and what is happening
Russian troops conducted 104 attacks in various frontline areas, most of them in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is actively using aviation and suffering significant losses in manpower.
"Today the number of hostile attacks increased to 104. The occupants are focusing their main efforts on the Kupyansk and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted half of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the occupants are active in the Siversky and Pokrovske sectors," the report says.
The General Staff added that the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. The enemy also carried out nine air strikes, using 17 anti-aircraft gunships in the Kursk region.
In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk twice with the support of aviation. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv and Hoptivka with air bombs.
The enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Torske, Zahryzove and Lozova. There were 12 firefights near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoozynove, Berestove, and Terny.
In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled five attacks since the beginning of the day.
In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Daryivka. He launched four air strikes on Siversk and two on Riznykivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made two assault attacks near Stupochky. One attack is currently underway.
In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Selydove and Vyshneve. The defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled nine enemy attacks in the area. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.
The highest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Kurakhivka sector , where the enemy attacked our units 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Trudove.
In the Vremivsk sector, Russia-backed militants conducted six attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. Four of the attacks are ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy is using attack aircraft, firing unguided missiles at the area of Novoandriivka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops. He fired unguided aerial missiles at Lviv.
