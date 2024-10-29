Occupants carried out 104 attacks at the front: where is the hottest spot and what is happening

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM
Occupants carried out 104 attacks at the front: where is the hottest spot and what is happening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18278 views

Russian troops conducted 104 attacks in various frontline areas, most of them in the Kupyansk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is actively using aviation and suffering significant losses in manpower.

Occupants carried out 104 attacks at the front: where is the hottest spot and what is happening

The number of enemy attacks on the frontline has increased to 104, the occupants are focusing their main efforts on the Kupyansk and Kurakhove directions, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

"Today the number of hostile attacks increased to 104. The occupants are focusing their main efforts on the Kupyansk and Kurakhove directions, where they conducted half of all attacks on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the occupants are active in the Siversky and Pokrovske sectors," the report says.

The General Staff added that the border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. The enemy also carried out nine air strikes, using 17 anti-aircraft gunships in the Kursk region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk twice with the support of aviation. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy also attacked Kharkiv and Hoptivka with air bombs.

The enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Torske, Zahryzove and Lozova. There were 12 firefights near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoozynove, Berestove, and Terny.

In the Liman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled five attacks since the beginning of the day.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Zvanivka, and Ivano-Daryivka. He launched four air strikes on Siversk and two on Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made two assault attacks near Stupochky. One attack is currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Selydove and Vyshneve. The defense forces, restraining the enemy's onslaught, have already repelled nine enemy attacks in the area. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

The highest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Kurakhivka sector , where the enemy attacked our units 29 times, trying to advance in the areas of Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Trudove.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russia-backed militants conducted six attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near Novoukrainka, Yasna Polyana and Shakhtarske. Four of the attacks are ongoing. 

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy is using attack aircraft, firing unguided missiles at the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops. He fired unguided aerial missiles at Lviv.

Plus 1360 occupants, 45 artillery systems and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses29.10.24, 07:59 • 17484 views

