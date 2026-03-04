Obesity threatens 1 million Ukrainians - NSZU named dangerous consequences

$43.450.22
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Popular news
Attack on US Consulate in Dubai: State Department reveals detailsMarch 4, 12:11 AM • 9846 views
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 13052 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 11823 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 16734 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 6536 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 54249 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 76795 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 75707 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 129606 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 90708 views
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 19399 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 27745 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 32323 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 40809 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 47266 views
Obesity threatens 1 million Ukrainians - NSZU named dangerous consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Overweight and obesity are key risk factors for the development of chronic non-communicable diseases. More than 1 million patients with a diagnosis of "obesity" or "overweight" are registered in Ukraine.

Obesity threatens 1 million Ukrainians - NSZU named dangerous consequences

Wednesday, March 4, 2026, marks World Obesity Day. UNN reports on the dangers of obesity to human health, citing the National Health Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the NHSU, overweight and obesity are among the key risk factors for the development of chronic non-communicable diseases. It is also the cause of most cardiovascular diseases - hypertension, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Excess weight:

  • affects blood pressure;
    • disrupts lipid and carbohydrate metabolism;
      • forms insulin resistance;
        • increases the load on the heart and blood vessels;
          • increases the risk of vascular complications.

            Most of these conditions can develop for a long time without pronounced symptoms, the NHSU noted.

            According to the Electronic Healthcare System, as of March 3, 2026, there is information on 1,001,240 patients who were diagnosed with "obesity" or "overweight." Of these:

            • under 18 years old - 130,690 patients;
              • over 18 years old - 870,464 patients;
                • age not entered in the EHCS - 86 patients.

                  These data indicate the scale of the risk factor and the need for systematic prevention among both adults and children, the NHSU noted.

                  In order to avoid health problems, regular contact with a family doctor is recommended to timely detect metabolic disorders - before the development of chronic conditions and complications.

                  Family doctor:

                  • assesses body mass index;
                    • measures blood pressure
                      • prescribes a blood glucose test;
                        • analyzes individual risk factors;
                          • provides recommendations on lifestyle and, if necessary, refers to a specialist.

                            Recall

                            Intermittent fasting did not show better results for weight loss than traditional diets. These are the conclusions of a large review of 22 scientific studies involving almost two thousand adults from different countries.

                            Yevhen Ustimenko

                            SocietyHealth