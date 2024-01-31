Nutrition reform for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense visited a military unit with an audit

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74422 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118445 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123169 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165081 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267955 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176897 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166861 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148624 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237952 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100870 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67725 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40454 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36607 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50139 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267955 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223269 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248727 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234821 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118445 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100524 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100953 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117445 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118074 views
Nutrition reform for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense visited a military unit with an audit

Nutrition reform for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense visited a military unit with an audit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91963 views

Deputy Defense Ministers and the head of the State Logistics Operator checked the quality of food for military personnel in one of the military units. The military department did not say which unit they visited, but promised that such inspections would become a regular occurrence.

Deputy Ministers of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov and Vitaliy Polovenko, together with the head of the State Logistics Operator Arsen Zhumadilov, checked the quality of food for military personnel in one of the military units.  This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

We are working on launching a food reform for the Armed Forces. The priority is timely deliveries and product quality. 

Details

They checked whether the products were delivered on time, their quality, and the preparation of the dishes. In addition, we looked at the condition of the dining room, kitchen, and technological refrigeration equipment for food storage. My goal is to help the military units and eliminate any shortcomings. And, of course, to find out at what stage of the catering process we have questions so that this does not happen again in the future.

The military department did not say which unit was visited with  , but promised that such inspections in military units would become traditional in the future.

ImageImage

Competition between domestic producers will be an additional guarantee of quality food supply to the Armed Forces - meat processing company27.12.23, 10:28 • 301380 views

Optional

UNN wrotethat the need to reform the procurement and food supply system is already ripe. Military expert Serhiy Zgurets noted that the current leadership of the Ministry of Defense faces many challenges in this area.

However, the new team of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has the political will to put things in order in the procurement of food for the Ukrainian army, and the head of the State Operator of the Logistics has the necessary and positive experience to make it happen. This opinion was expressed by Hlib Kanevsky, head of the StateWatch analytical center, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising