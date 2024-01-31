Nutrition reform for the Armed Forces: The Ministry of Defense visited a military unit with an audit

Deputy Ministers of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov and Vitaliy Polovenko, together with the head of the State Logistics Operator Arsen Zhumadilov, checked the quality of food for military personnel in one of the military units. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

We are working on launching a food reform for the Armed Forces. The priority is timely deliveries and product quality. - said Dmytro Klimenkov.

They checked whether the products were delivered on time, their quality, and the preparation of the dishes. In addition, we looked at the condition of the dining room, kitchen, and technological refrigeration equipment for food storage. My goal is to help the military units and eliminate any shortcomings. And, of course, to find out at what stage of the catering process we have questions so that this does not happen again in the future. - Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko emphasized.

The military department did not say which unit was visited with , but promised that such inspections in military units would become traditional in the future.

UNN wrotethat the need to reform the procurement and food supply system is already ripe. Military expert Serhiy Zgurets noted that the current leadership of the Ministry of Defense faces many challenges in this area.

However, the new team of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has the political will to put things in order in the procurement of food for the Ukrainian army, and the head of the State Operator of the Logistics has the necessary and positive experience to make it happen. This opinion was expressed by Hlib Kanevsky, head of the StateWatch analytical center, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.