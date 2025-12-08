$42.060.13
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 5464 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 3482 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 5984 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 7810 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 7348 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 18146 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 11772 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 23411 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scouts
December 7, 04:33 PM • 36019 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Publications
Exclusives
Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 7 - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

As a result of the Russian strike on December 7 in Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims increased to 7 people. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 7 - Fedorov
Photo: Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

The number of victims of the Russian strike on December 7 in Zaporizhzhia has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The number of victims of the strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 7 people. Doctors are providing all emergency care

– Fedorov stated.

Recall

On December 6, a 71-year-old woman and three men aged 44, 47, and 50 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

UNN also reported that 6 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia