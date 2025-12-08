Number of victims of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia increased to 7 - Fedorov

Photo: Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

The number of victims of the Russian strike on December 7 in Zaporizhzhia has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The number of victims of the strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 7 people. Doctors are providing all emergency care – Fedorov stated.

Recall

On December 6, a 71-year-old woman and three men aged 44, 47, and 50 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district.

UNN also reported that 6 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.